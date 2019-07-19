Heat concerns impacting popular outdoor summer spots

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — The rising heat is a major concern for people who make their living running businesses outside.

A popular spot over the summer for families in King’s Dominion. With thousands of visitors coming to the park, staffers are keeping a close on how they’re doing.

“When it is hot like this, it is very important to stay safe, especially when you want to be outside having a great day of fun and thrills,” Maggie Sellers, a King’s Dominion Spokesperson, said.

Water is free at the park, staffers will give it out to customers at the dining areas, which are also air-conditioned. There are also fans and misters set up to help customers cool down while waiting in line.

“If you’re not sure how you’re feeling and you think the heat may be an issue, please, please reach out to one of our first aid staff or any staff and they’ll be able to take care of you,” Sellers added.

WHAT ARE THE SIGNS OF HEAT STROKE AND HEAT EXHAUSTION?

Another place to cool down your body, Sellers says, is by splashing around in the water park. Rollercoaster lover Elizabeth Ringas tried out something new, “Monster Jam Thunder Alley,” and hopped into a big truck for a spin. With her son along for the ride, keeping him safe is also on her mind.

“Get that refillable bottle and drink all day long and cooling towels are something we use a lot of,” Ringas said. “But really listening to our bodies and making sure we don’t overdo it.”

Don’t overdo it in this heat. According to the Virginia Dept. of Health, more than 70 people visited hospitals with heat-related illnesses Thursday. Doctors say you can get sick by being outside for even an hour or two.