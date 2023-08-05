SURRY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A private helicopter crash occurred Saturday and is currently under investigation.

According to Virginia State Police, a private helicopter, Hughes 369 Delta, crashed into the tree line near White Marsh Road at around 12:45 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5.

Helicopter crash in Surry County (Photo: VSP)

The helicopter was operated by Haverfield Aviation. Two people were in the helicopter at the time of the crash and were taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries, police said.

The crash is still under investigation.