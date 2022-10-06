ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating a crash with “serious bodily injuries” that occurred in the Eastern Shore area around 9 a.m.

The crash occurred on Thursday, Oct. 6 on Route 175 near Coardtown Road in Accomack County. Police said Medflight services were called to assist, and the Virginia Department of Transportation is at the scene handling traffic impacts.

Virginis State Police said more information will be released as the investigation progresses, stay with 8News for more.