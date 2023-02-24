RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After record-setting temperatures yesterday, the weather is flipping back to winter for a day.

Today is the day of transition but it will still be a nice day. A weak cold front, the leading edge of colder air, has pushed through the region this morning, but you will not notice much today. We will see partly sunny skies and the winds will be from the northwest bringing in cooler air. Now, today will still be a mild day with highs in the middle 60s under partly sunny skies. However, that breeze will have a cooler feel to it and later this afternoon and evening our temperatures will begin to drop.

It will be a cold night tonight as we drop into the lower 30s for most of central Virginia with a few places north and northwest of Richmond falling into the upper 20s. We will have clear skies tonight, but clouds will start to move in by early Saturday morning.

Clouds will quickly increase tomorrow morning, trapping the cold air over central Virginia. We will slowly warm into the upper 30s and lower 40s across the region as the rain showers move in. These showers will be part of a weather system that will be pushing in from the Tennessee Valley. It looks like the showers will begin after 9 a.m. and continue off and on all day.

Where we will have colder temperatures, we will see some wet snowflakes mixing in with the rain at times. This will remind you that it is still winter, but it will also be a shock to the system coming after the 80s we just had.

Places with the best chance of seeing a snowy mix

Buckingham County, Fluvanna County, northern Cumberland County (north of route 60), western Goochland County (west of 522), Louisa County, northern Caroline County, Spotsylvania County, Orange County, Culpeper County, and areas north of Tappahannock in the Northern Neck.

The Metro-Richmond will not see any accumulation of snow.

Any rain or rain-snow mixture will come to an end by Saturday evening and our skies will clear out.

And in true Virginia fashion, temperatures will be back in the 60s for Sunday, with mostly sunny skies.