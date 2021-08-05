Help coming to Virginia homeowners behind on their mortgage

(WFXR) – Homeowners who are struggling to pay their mortgages in Virginia could get some much-needed relief.

Virginia is expected to launch the Virginia Mortgage Relief program later this year as a way to help homeowners facing mortgage delinquencies, defaults, and foreclosures.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury has awarded the Commonwealth more than $258 million in homeowner assistance funds. It is part of the American Rescue Plan Act.

The Virginia Housing Development Authority (VHDA) will hold a virtual hearing about the relief program. That will take place Thursday, Aug. 5 at 10 a.m. You can sign up here to take part in the meeting or send in written comments to comments@virginiamortgagerelief.com.

VHDA plans to submit a draft plan that will include a needs assessment, to identify homeowners who are most vulnerable to housing instability because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to data from the Department of Treasury Homeowner Assistance Fund Needs Assessment and Plan draft, the national mortgage delinquency rate stood at 6.12 percent in the first quarter of this year.

Homeowners will be able to request assistance when the program launches in early fall.