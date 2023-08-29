RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — From Richmond to Buckingham, Chesterfield to Lynchburg, Newport News to Petersburg and more, citizens across Virginia will be taking part in this year’s 25th Annual James River Regional Cleanup in September.
Volunteers will do their part to clean up trash from the river and shoreline and are encouraged to utilize boats, canoes, kayaks, paddleboards and, of course, their own two feet to aid in the work.
This year, the volunteer event will be held Saturday, Sept. 9 from 9 a.m. to noon.
Volunteer sites
- Appomattox and Buckingham Counties
- James River State Park — 751 Park Road, Gladstone
- Chesterfield County
- Dutch Gap Boat Landing and Conservation Area — 441 Coxendale Road, Chester
- Falling Creek Reservoir — 4339 Reservoir Lane, North Chesterfield
- City of Lynchburg
- Percival’s Island — 1600 Concord Turnpike, Lynchburg
- City of Newport News
- Hilton Beach — 225 River Road, Newport News
- City of Petersburg
- Rotary Park at Pocahontas Island — 149 Rolfe Street, Petersburg
- City of Richmond
- Ancarrows Landing — 2000 Brander Street, Richmond
- Belle Isle — 300 Tredegar Street, Richmond
- Pony Pasture Rapids — 7200 Riverside Drive, Richmond
- Goochland County
- Tucker Park at Maiden’s Landing — 1300 Maidens Road, Goochland
- Henrico County
- Osborne Park and Boat Landing — 9680-B Osborne Turnpike, Henrico
Volunteers are reminded to dress comfortably in closed-toe shoes and bring gloves, masks, trash bags, grabbers, water, insect repellent, sunscreen and a hat.
Each cleanup site has a limited capacity. More details on capacity and individuals needed for each site can be found here. To register for a James River cleanup site, click here.