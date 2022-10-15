RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Applications will open soon for a Virginia program that’s generating a lot of buzz: the annual state beehive distribution.

The online application will open October 26, and households can receive up to three hives over the course of the year, depending on interest in the program — so bookmark the application page now.

Recipients of the hives will be selected randomly from the applicants who meet the minimum requirements. Applicants must:

Be a Virginia resident

Over the age of 18

Not have received a beehive from the program last year

But there is one important thing applicants should keep in mind: the beehive will not come with, well, bees.

You will be required to establish a colony in the hive by one year from the date it’s installed, so know where you can get started before you apply.

The department also recommends applicants familiarize themselves with bee law, a section of Virginia code regulating everything related to bees and beekeeping.