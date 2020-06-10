Henrico man files 2nd lawsuit challenging plan to remove Robert E. Lee statue

Hundreds of people in Richmond gather around the Robert E. Lee monument on June 3,2020. (Photo: 8News Reporter Talya Cunningham)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A second lawsuit aimed at preventing the Robert E. Lee statue from being removed from Monument Avenue was filed Monday in federal court.

The plaintiff, a Henrico resident named William Davis, is claiming that the removal of the state owned monument “violates federally designated landmark law.” The lawsuit requests for the removal process to halt and to restore the statue and pedestal to the condition it was in before being tagged with graffiti amid protests.

A Richmond judge had already approved a temporary injunction, which went into effect Monday, on the statue’s removal for 10 days, ruling that the monument’s deed from 1890 says Virginia agreed to “faithfully guard” and “affectionately protect” the monument, according to court documents.

Davis, who is representing himself in the case, states in the lawsuit that he does not have the resources to fund his legal battle.

This story is developing. Stay back for updates.

