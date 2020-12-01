Henrico native becomes executive director of Virginia NAACP

Da’Quan Marcell Love is the new Executive Director of The Virginia State Conference of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. Photo provided by (Virginia NAACP).

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Da’Quan Marcell Love is making history!

The 28-year-old Henrico County native just became the youngest state executive director of the Virginia State Conference of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (Virginia NAACP). He is now the youngest executive director in NAACP history.

“Da’Quan comes to us with a wealth of experience on the national level. He has the business acumen, strategic leadership, and knowledge of the Association to lead our State Headquarters and serve our membership in an outstanding manner,” President of the Virginia NAACP, Robert N. Barnette, Jr. said. “As a civil rights veteran, he is intimately knowledgeable about the issues that Black Virginians face and that the Virginia NAACP must work to address,” he added.

Love has served on several national leadership roles including, vice-chair of the annual national convention, and chair of the National Youth Work Committee.

He is also a graduate of Hampton University — a historically-black college — and a proud member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.

Love will take office in January 2021.