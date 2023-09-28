HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Division is searching for a teenage girl who they say is believed to be in danger.

Janaiyah Alyea Thompson, 17, was last seen leaving her residence in the evening hours of Sunday, Sept. 24.

According to police, Thompson has sent text messages that have raised concern for her well-being.

“Thompson is either in the Portsmouth, Va. area or still within the Metro-Richmond area,” said a spokesperson with Henrico Police.

Anyone with information pertaining to Thompson’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Henrico County Police Division at 804-501-5000.