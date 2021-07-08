Henry County man dead after accused of shooting Patrick County man in neck

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A Henry County man is dead after reportedly shooting a Patrick County man Wednesday night and then leading Southside authorities on a manhunt.

According to the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office, 50-year-old Tony Ray Chaney of Patrick Springs, was allegedly shot in the neck during a fight on Anthony Drive near Randolph Lane. A 911 call came in about the shooting shortly after 9 p.m. on Wednesday, July 7.

Chaney was airlifted to the hospital following the shooting, but officials say his condition is unknown at this time.

Authorities say they quickly identified 70-year-old James Grady Dillon of Bassett, as a suspect in the shooting.

Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith says Dillon and Chaney had been at odds with one another, and Chaney is currently in a relationship with Dillon’s daughter.

The sheriff’s office says Dillon allegedly approached Chaney as he was walking on Anthony Drive; Dillon fired a shot from his vehicle, hitting Chaney in the neck; and then Dillon drove away.

Shortly after state troopers and deputies from Patrick County and Henry County began to search for Dillon, Henry County deputies reportedly found and confronted Dillon on Willie Craig Road.

According to Smith, Patrick County personnel were told by Henry County authorities that Dillon was shot during the confrontation, but Henry County authorities suspect the gunshot was self-inflicted. Dillon later died from his injury.

Anyone with information about this shooting — which is still under investigation — is urged to call Investigator Jason Kruse with the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 694-3161.