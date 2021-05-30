Here are the most popular names of baby girls born in Virginia in the 1960s

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — What’s in a name? What’s in a first name, to be more specific?

First names rarely get changed after being assigned and carry with them a wide range of meanings and associations. This creates a lot of pressure on expectant parents to pick the perfect moniker for their little ones.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, many parents end up choosing the same names over and over. Research suggests that we pick specific names implying desired characteristics about our children, selecting names for boys and girls intended to shape them. Male monikers are commonly inspired by political, cultural, and personal influences that suggest good, masculine, and well-rounded people.

The 1960s are commonly associated with tie-dye-clad hippies, psychedelic experimentation, and rock ‘n’ roll icons like The Beatles and Jimi Hendrix. But underneath the flower power, free love exterior, the ‘60s were a period of radical social and political change—not only in the United States but around the world. The decade was one characterized by a host of juxtapositions; anger and fear over injustice and uneasy political conditions lived alongside notions of musical awakening and pacifist harmony.

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the ‘60s in Virginia using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born. The names in this list represent the distinct intersection of Baby Boomer and Gen X and a reflection of some of the most well-known celebrities, musicians, and trends of the time. Scroll down to see if your name was among the most popular in the ‘60s in your home state.

#25. Laura

Laura is a name of Latin origin meaning “bay laurel plant”.

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,145

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 267 (#315 most common name, -91.5% compared to the 60s)

Rank: #16

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 174,184

#24. Cheryl

Cheryl is a name of Greek origin meaning “cherry fruit”.

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,148

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 267 (#315 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

Rank: #28

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 135,650

#23. Michelle

Michelle is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,503

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 414 (#197 most common name, -88.2% compared to the 60s)

Rank: #9

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 208,285

#22. Melissa

Melissa is a name of Greek origin meaning “honey bee”.

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,552

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 272 (#310 most common name, -92.3% compared to the 60s)

Rank: #33

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 119,212

#21. Barbara

Barbara is a name of Greek origin meaning “foreign”.

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,652

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 43 (#1141 most common name, -98.8% compared to the 60s)

Rank: #21

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 159,750

#20. Jennifer

Jennifer is a name of English origin meaning “white shadow, white wave”.

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,690

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 370 (#221 (tie) most common name, -90.0% compared to the 60s)

Rank: #20

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 164,429

#19. Robin

Robin is a name of German origin meaning “fame-bright”.

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,998

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 57 (#1001 most common name, -98.6% compared to the 60s)

Rank: #34

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 118,322

#18. Brenda

Brenda is a name of Norse origin meaning “sword”.

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,231

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 91 (#744 most common name, -97.8% compared to the 60s)

Rank: #19

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 164,483

#17. Elizabeth

Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “god is my oath”.

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,583

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,855 (#10 most common name, -37.7% compared to the 60s)

Rank: #17

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 168,897

#16. Linda

Linda is a name of Italian origin meaning “beautiful”.

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,642

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 95 (#728 most common name, -98.0% compared to the 60s)

Rank: #7

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 225,412

#15. Sandra

Sandra is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,766

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 78 (#845 (tie) most common name, -98.4% compared to the 60s)

Rank: #11

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 183,812

#14. Sharon

Sharon is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “a fertile plain”.

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 5,229

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 87 (#769 (tie) most common name, -98.3% compared to the 60s)

Rank: #23

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 154,883

#13. Angela

Angela is a name of Latin origin meaning “messenger of God”.

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 5,262

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 343 (#240 most common name, -93.5% compared to the 60s)

Rank: #22

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 159,248

#12. Deborah

Deborah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “bee”.

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 5,333

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 82 (#822 (tie) most common name, -98.5% compared to the 60s)

Rank: #12

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 183,434

#11. Tammy

Tammy is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “palm tree”.

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 5,526

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 82 (#822 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

Rank: #13

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 182,218

#10. Patricia

Patricia is a name of Latin origin meaning “noble”.

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 5,673

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 83 (#812 most common name, -98.5% compared to the 60s)

Rank: #6

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 231,137

#9. Pamela

Pamela is a name of Greek origin meaning “all sweetness”.

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 5,681

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 21 (#1493 most common name, -99.6% compared to the 60s)

Rank: #14

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 181,948

#8. Cynthia

Cynthia is a name of Greek origin meaning “moon goddess”.

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 5,751

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 119 (#612 most common name, -97.9% compared to the 60s)

Rank: #10

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 196,606

#7. Teresa

Teresa is a name of Greek origin meaning “huntress”.

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 5,791

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 111 (#638 (tie) most common name, -98.1% compared to the 60s)

Rank: #25

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 151,770

#6. Susan

Susan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “lily”.

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 6,059

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 86 (#780 most common name, -98.6% compared to the 60s)

Rank: #3

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 287,661

#5. Donna

Donna is a name of Italian origin meaning “lady of the home”.

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 6,288

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 13 (#1735 (tie) most common name, -99.8% compared to the 60s)

Rank: #8

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 213,457

#4. Kimberly

Kimberly is a name of English origin meaning “from the wood of the royal forest”.

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 6,750

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 624 (#130 most common name, -90.8% compared to the 60s)

Rank: #5

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 259,092

#3. Karen

Karen is a name of Danish origin meaning “pure”.

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 7,049

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 167 (#469 (tie) most common name, -97.6% compared to the 60s)

Rank: #4

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 286,044

#2. Mary

Mary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “drop of the sea”.

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 8,110

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 873 (#89 most common name, -89.2% compared to the 60s)

Rank: #2

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 355,223

#1. Lisa

Lisa is a name of English origin meaning “God’s promise”.

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 11,036

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 57 (#1001 most common name, -99.5% compared to the 60s)

