(STACKER) — The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans moved.

American migration has been in some form of decline since the housing boom and economic growth of the ‘40s, ‘50s and ‘60s. During that period, as much as 20% of the population moved each year.

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Virginia are moving to most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. States are ranked by the number of people that have moved from Virginia in 2019.

Credit: Shutterstock.

#20. Massachusetts

Moved from Virginia to Massachusetts in 2019: 3,768

Moved from Massachusetts to Virginia in 2019: 5,480

1.4% of Virginians that moved went to Massachusetts

Credit: Wikimedia

#19. Arizona

Moved from Virginia to Arizona in 2019: 3,837

Moved from Arizona to Virginia in 2019: 2,513

1.4% of Virginians that moved went to Arizona

Credit: Wikicommons

#18. Kentucky

Moved from Virginia to Kentucky in 2019: 4,170

Moved from Kentucky to Virginia in 2019: 2,619

1.5% of Virginians that moved went to Kentucky

Credit: Wikicommons

#17. New Jersey

Moved from Virginia to New Jersey in 2019: 4,810

Moved from New Jersey to Virginia in 2019: 9,511

1.7% of Virginians that moved went to New Jersey

Credit: Wikicommons

#16. Illinois

Moved from Virginia to Illinois in 2019: 5,338

Moved from Illinois to Virginia in 2019: 6,562

1.9% of Virginians that moved went to Illinois

Credit: Canva

#15. Ohio

Moved from Virginia to Ohio in 2019: 5,339

Moved from Ohio to Virginia in 2019: 5,498

1.9% of Virginians that moved went to Ohio

Credit: Wikicommons

#14. West Virginia

Moved from Virginia to West Virginia in 2019: 6,008

Moved from West Virginia to Virginia in 2019: 5,518

2.2% of Virginians that moved went to West Virginia

Credit: Nick Kelly

#13. Washington

Moved from Virginia to Washington in 2019: 6,656

Moved from Washington to Virginia in 2019: 6,580

2.4% of Virginians that moved went to Washington

Credit: Shutterstock

#12. Colorado

Moved from Virginia to Colorado in 2019: 6,796

Moved from Colorado to Virginia in 2019: 4,588

2.5% of Virginians that moved went to Colorado

Credit: Wikicommons

#11. Tennessee

Moved from Virginia to Tennessee in 2019: 8,040

Moved from Tennessee to Virginia in 2019: 5,310

2.9% of Virginians that moved went to Tennessee

Credit: Wikimedia

#10. Washington, D.C.

Moved from Virginia to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 8,828

Moved from Washington, D.C. to Virginia in 2019: 9,540

3.2% of Virginias that moved went to Washington, D.C.

Credit: Wikicommons

#9. South Carolina

Moved from Virginia to South Carolina in 2019: 10,143

Moved from South Carolina to Virginia in 2019: 9,721

3.7% of Virginians that moved went to South Carolina

Credit: Canva

#8. Georgia

Moved from Virginia to Georgia in 2019: 11,686

Moved from Georgia to Virginia in 2019: 9,246

4.2% of Virginians that moved went to Georgia

Credit: Shutterstock

#7. New York

Moved from Virginia to New York in 2019: 12,180

Moved from New York to Virginia in 2019: 15,618

4.4% of Virginians that moved went to New York

Credit: Shutterstock

#6. Pennsylvania

Moved from Virginia to Pennsylvania in 2019: 12,193

Moved from Pennsylvania to Virginia in 2019: 12,284

4.4% of Virginians that moved went to Pennsylvania

Credit: Wikimedia Commons

#5. Texas

Moved from Virginia to Texas in 2019: 18,973

Moved from Texas to Virginia in 2019: 13,924

6.9% of Virginians that moved went to Texas

Credit: Wikicommons

#4. Maryland

Moved from Virginia to Maryland in 2019: 23,429

Moved from Maryland to Virginia in 2019: 27,172

8.5% of Virginians that moved went to Maryland

Credit: Wikimedia

#3. California

Moved from Virginia to California in 2019: 24,506

Moved from California to Virginia in 2019: 16,994

8.9% of Virginians that moved went to California

Credit: Wikimedia Commons

#2. Florida

Moved from Virginia to Florida in 2019: 26,031

Moved from Florida to Virginia in 2019: 21,432

9.4% of Virginians that moved went to Florida

Credit: Shutterstock

#1. North Carolina