(STACKER) — The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans moved.
American migration has been in some form of decline since the housing boom and economic growth of the ‘40s, ‘50s and ‘60s. During that period, as much as 20% of the population moved each year.
Stacker compiled a list of where people in Virginia are moving to most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. States are ranked by the number of people that have moved from Virginia in 2019.
#20. Massachusetts
- Moved from Virginia to Massachusetts in 2019: 3,768
- Moved from Massachusetts to Virginia in 2019: 5,480
- 1.4% of Virginians that moved went to Massachusetts
#19. Arizona
- Moved from Virginia to Arizona in 2019: 3,837
- Moved from Arizona to Virginia in 2019: 2,513
- 1.4% of Virginians that moved went to Arizona
#18. Kentucky
- Moved from Virginia to Kentucky in 2019: 4,170
- Moved from Kentucky to Virginia in 2019: 2,619
- 1.5% of Virginians that moved went to Kentucky
#17. New Jersey
- Moved from Virginia to New Jersey in 2019: 4,810
- Moved from New Jersey to Virginia in 2019: 9,511
- 1.7% of Virginians that moved went to New Jersey
#16. Illinois
- Moved from Virginia to Illinois in 2019: 5,338
- Moved from Illinois to Virginia in 2019: 6,562
- 1.9% of Virginians that moved went to Illinois
#15. Ohio
- Moved from Virginia to Ohio in 2019: 5,339
- Moved from Ohio to Virginia in 2019: 5,498
- 1.9% of Virginians that moved went to Ohio
#14. West Virginia
- Moved from Virginia to West Virginia in 2019: 6,008
- Moved from West Virginia to Virginia in 2019: 5,518
- 2.2% of Virginians that moved went to West Virginia
#13. Washington
- Moved from Virginia to Washington in 2019: 6,656
- Moved from Washington to Virginia in 2019: 6,580
- 2.4% of Virginians that moved went to Washington
#12. Colorado
- Moved from Virginia to Colorado in 2019: 6,796
- Moved from Colorado to Virginia in 2019: 4,588
- 2.5% of Virginians that moved went to Colorado
#11. Tennessee
- Moved from Virginia to Tennessee in 2019: 8,040
- Moved from Tennessee to Virginia in 2019: 5,310
- 2.9% of Virginians that moved went to Tennessee
#10. Washington, D.C.
- Moved from Virginia to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 8,828
- Moved from Washington, D.C. to Virginia in 2019: 9,540
- 3.2% of Virginias that moved went to Washington, D.C.
#9. South Carolina
- Moved from Virginia to South Carolina in 2019: 10,143
- Moved from South Carolina to Virginia in 2019: 9,721
- 3.7% of Virginians that moved went to South Carolina
#8. Georgia
- Moved from Virginia to Georgia in 2019: 11,686
- Moved from Georgia to Virginia in 2019: 9,246
- 4.2% of Virginians that moved went to Georgia
#7. New York
- Moved from Virginia to New York in 2019: 12,180
- Moved from New York to Virginia in 2019: 15,618
- 4.4% of Virginians that moved went to New York
#6. Pennsylvania
- Moved from Virginia to Pennsylvania in 2019: 12,193
- Moved from Pennsylvania to Virginia in 2019: 12,284
- 4.4% of Virginians that moved went to Pennsylvania
#5. Texas
- Moved from Virginia to Texas in 2019: 18,973
- Moved from Texas to Virginia in 2019: 13,924
- 6.9% of Virginians that moved went to Texas
#4. Maryland
- Moved from Virginia to Maryland in 2019: 23,429
- Moved from Maryland to Virginia in 2019: 27,172
- 8.5% of Virginians that moved went to Maryland
#3. California
- Moved from Virginia to California in 2019: 24,506
- Moved from California to Virginia in 2019: 16,994
- 8.9% of Virginians that moved went to California
#2. Florida
- Moved from Virginia to Florida in 2019: 26,031
- Moved from Florida to Virginia in 2019: 21,432
- 9.4% of Virginians that moved went to Florida
#1. North Carolina
- Moved from Virginia to North Carolina in 2019: 29,764
- Moved from North Carolina to Virginia in 2019: 26,435
- 10.8% of Virginians that moved went to North Carolina