Here’s a breakdown of Virginia’s new COVID-19 restrictions

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — This afternoon, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam issued new coronavirus restrictions to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. These restrictions are in response to the rise of cases and hospitalizations in the state.

The state is now seeing over 4,000 new cases per day on average. Back in May, the Virginia Department of Health was reporting an average of 1,200 new daily cases.

These coronavirus measures will go into effect at 12:01 on Monday, Dec. 14.

Modified Stay at Home Order

All Virginians must stay at home between the hours of 12 to 5 a.m. Exceptions include obtaining food and goods, traveling to and from work, and seeking medical attention.

Universal mask requirement

Anyone over the age of five in Virginia is required to wear a face covering when in indoor settings shared with others and when outdoors within six feet of another person. This order expands the current statewide mask mandate, which has been in place since May 29.

Reduction in social gatherings

All social gatherings are limited to 10 people. Social gatherings include, but are not limited to, parties, celebrations, or other social events, regardless of whether they occur indoors or outdoors. This does not apply to religious services, employment settings, or educational settings. Restaurants and retail stores are already governed by strict social distancing requirements, and are not included in this limit.

Continued limits on dining establishments

Virginia restaurants are currently governed by strict social distancing and sanitization requirements, which remain in place.

Teleworking

Employees that can telework are strongly encouraged to do so, Northam said.

Schools

New restrictions for school systems were not announced Thursday. Northam’s administration will allow localities to continue to implement specific regulations for schools. However, Northam is encouraging schools to get creative when it comes to games and spectators.