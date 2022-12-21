RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — More than 26,000 ballots will be hand-counted Wednesday to determine who will be the Democratic nominee in a special election to fill the late Rep. Donald McEachin’s seat in Congress.

Four candidates sought the nomination for the 4th Congressional District race: State Sen. Jennifer McClellan (D-Richmond), State Sen. Joe Morrissey (D-Richmond), Joseph Preston, an attorney and former Democratic state delegate, and Tavorise Marks, a civil rights advocate and entrepreneur who previously ran for the House of Delegates.

Voters in the district waited in the cold for hours to vote Tuesday, leading to more than 26,000 ballots cast.

On Saturday, Leon Benjamin won the Republican nomination for the Feb. 21 special election to find McEachin’s successor. Benjamin lost to McEachin in November by more than 70,000 votes.

How the ballot counting process will work

Volunteers will begin counting the ballots at 10 a.m. at the Democratic Party of Virginia’s headquarters in Richmond.

Campaigns can have up to two representatives in the ballot counting area Wednesday, according to the party.

Alexsis Rodgers, Chairwoman of the Fourth Congressional District Democratic Committee, a Democratic Party representative and five tellers will be the only other people in the ballot counting area. Electronic communication devices are not allowed in the area, the party says.

The ballots will be counted until the nominee is determined.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.