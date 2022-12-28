RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — There are few things more festive than having a live Christmas tree in your home during the holiday season. But once all the ornaments are packed away for next year, it can be tricky to know what to do with your tree.

The best way to dispose of your tree after Christmas is through a city or county-approved tree recycling event or at an approved waste facility. Luckily, many counties and cities in Central Virginia have already announced how residents can recycle this year’s Christmas trees.

Albemarle County

The Albemarle County Parks and Recreation Department will operate seven drop-off sites from Dec. 26 through Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. Recycling is available daily from 7 a.m. until dark.

This year’s Christmas tree recycling sites are:

All decorations, lights, stands and nails should be removed from trees before they are dropped off. Other yard waste or decorations like wreaths will not be accepted for tree recycling.

The recycled trees will be chipped into mulch, which will be available for free starting on Monday, Jan. 23 at Darden Towe Park and Crozet Park.

Chesterfield County

There are two convenience centers in Chesterfield County that accept materials that are typically difficult to recycle, including timber, brush and tree limbs. The two centers are:

The Northern Area Convenience Center (NACC) at 3200 Warbro Road in Midlothian

The Southern Area Convenience Center (SACC) at 6700 Landfill Drive in Chester

Some fees apply for recycling at both facilities, which can be paid with cash or card. Checks are not accepted.

Both centers will close at noon on Saturday, Dec. 31 and will be closed all day on Jan. 1.

Colonial Heights

The City of Colonial Heights operates a Recycling Center which is able to dispose of stumps, trees and tree limbs. Tree stumps just have to be less than six inches in diameter.

The center is located at 2701 Conduit Road and is open every Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The center closed every day between noon and 1 p.m. for lunch.

Valid proof of city residency is required to use the Recycling Center.

Goochland County

Residents can drop off trees and other yard waste at two convenience centers:

Central Convenience Center, located at 1908 Hidden Rock Lane, Maidens, Va.

Western Convenience Center, located at 3455 Hadensville-Fife Road, Goochland, Va.

Both centers are open every day from 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

There is no charge for drop-off.

Hanover County

Hanover County residents can recycle Christmas trees free of charge at the Mechanicsville Trash and Recycling Convenience Center, located at 7427 Verdi Lane in Mechanicsville. The center will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day except New Year’s Day and Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which is on Jan. 16.

Trees can also be brought to the Hanover County Refuse & Recycling Convenience Center, located at 15188 Clazemont Road in Montpelier, until Jan. 31.

All decorations and tree stands must be removed prior to recycling.

For residents in Ashland, trees will be collected with regular trash and recycling, which is picked up on Monday. All trash and recycling carts should be at the curb by 7 a.m. on the collection day.

Henrico County

In Henrico, Christmas trees should be not placed on the curbside for regular trash collection. Trees are not available for pick up, even if they are cut into pieces.

Instead, Henrico County will accept Christmas trees for recycling into mulch from Monday, Dec. 26 through Sunday, Jan. 8.

Trees will be accepted at the following locations:

Henrico County Government Center, 4301 E. Parham Road, in the lower parking lot.

Eastern Government Center, 3820 Nine Mile Road, in the front parking lot.

Springfield Road Public Use Area, 10600 Fords Country Lane, near Nuckols Road and Interstate 295.

Charles City Road Public Use Area, 2075 Charles City Road.

Make sure to remove all your ornaments, lights and garlands before dropping your tree off for recycling.

The service is offered by Keep Henrico Beautiful and the Department of Public Utilities and is available to Henrico residents only.

Hopewell

Christmas trees can be disposed of during normal Convenience Center hours or placed with normal trash collection on Mondays.

The Hopewell Citizen Convenience Center is located at 507 Station Street. It is open every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Undecorated live trees can be put in the yard waste area.

While trees taken to the convenience center will be recycled alongside other yard waste, trees that are collected through regular trash pickup will not be recycled.

New Kent County

The New Kent County General Services Department operates four refuse and recycling centers throughout the county, which can be used by county residents at no charge. Residents are able to bring household brush that is up to six inches in diameter.

The four convivence centers include:

6301 Olivet Church Road, New Kent, Va. Open daily, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

7050 Airport Drive, Quinton, Va. Open daily from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

17120 Polishtown Road, Barhamsville, Va. Open Monday through Wednesday and Friday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

12400 Old Telegraph Road, Lanexa, Va. Open Tuesday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

All sites are closed on New Year’s Day, which is Sunday, Jan. 1.

Petersburg

Christmas trees, just like regular yard waste, can be collected with general trash and recycling. Limbs and brush will be collected as long as it is cut to 6 feet in length and weighs less than 60 pounds.

This must be set out by the curb by 7 a.m. on collection days. Trash collection days are either Thursday or Friday, and recycling collection is every other Wednesday.

Powhatan County

Powhatan Anti-Litter Council will be sponsoring a Christmas tree recycling event next month. Between Tuesday, Jan. 3 and Tuesday, Jan. 31, you can bring your tree to 1990 Anderson Highway between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. All decorations must be removed first, and only real trees will be accepted.

Powhatan County also operates a convenience center, which is located at 2407 Mitchell Road and is open Tuesday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Prince George County

The Prince George County Convenience Center, located at 3100 Union Branch Road, will be offering Christmas Tree Recycling for Prince George residents at no charge. The center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, but will close at noon on Saturday, Dec. 31 and be closed all day on Sunday, Jan. 1.

All decorations need to be removed prior to recycling, and trees should be separated from other household trash. Real trees will be taken for free, but a small fee will be charged for artificial trees.

Richmond

Richmond residents can also take trees to the East Richmond Road Convenience Center, located at 3800 East Richmond Road starting on Tuesday, December 27.

Anyone that lives in the City also has the option to simply leave their tree on the curbside between Tuesday, Dec. 27 and Friday, Jan. 13. Residents just have to leave their tree — with all decorations removed — by their recycling bin and it will be collected on regular recycling collection day.

There will also be a citywide recycling day at 1710 Robin Hood Road on Saturday, Jan. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Richmonders can be all kinds of household nuisances like paper documents, pesticides, cleaning products, electronic equipment — and Christmas trees.

Residents can drop off their trees in this location the day of or prior to the recycling event, but trees will not be accepted after Jan. 14.

This recycling event is only available to City of Richmond residents. Proof of residency is required.