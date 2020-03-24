Here’s how Virginia communities should set up ’emergency child care’ for essential workers

RICHMOND, VA. (WRIC) — Gov. Ralph Northam is calling on communities to provide “emergency child care.” This comes after the governor mandated the closure of K-12 schools for the rest of the academic year.

Northam’s administration is asking all families to keep their children home if they can. He says this will help clear capacity in a strained child care system for essential employees. The state estimates there are about 80,000 children under the age of 12 whose parents work in the health care industry alone.

The Virginia Department of Education and the Department of Social Services have released their first recommendations on how to execute this “urgent public-private response.”

To serve essential personnel, the state is asking the more than 1,000 child care providers that have already closed due to the coronavirus to reopen. These facilities still have to comply with recommended safety guidelines. For example, VDSS has asked providers to limit classrooms to 10 people at a time, children and staff included.

Localities, as long as they notify VDOE, can decide to use public school facilities to watch children of essential personnel three years or older. Private schools, which are included under the governor’s mandated closure, can apply for a “variance” from his order to offer emergency child care. The state emphasizes these are not educational programs.

Local governments also have the authority to hire staff and offer recreational activities without obtaining a license. Community partners that typically offer after-school programs, like the YMCA, must apply to VDSS to have their license modified before they’re allowed them to operate for a full day.

These programs are asked to report their status online at https://vachildcare.com/ or contact 866-KIDS-TLC.

VDOE and VDSS provided the following examples of essential personnel:

Providers of healthcare including, but not limited to, workers at clinics, hospitals, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), nursing homes, long-term care and post-acute care facilities, respite houses, designated agencies and emergency medical services;

Essential government employees including public health employees and employees who oversee or support all the other functions included in this list;

Criminal justice personnel including those in law enforcement, courts, and correctional services;

Police, firefighters, and military;

Employees who operate shelters or other essential services for adults, children and families;

Employees who ensure continuity of basic services such as electricity/gas, water, internet, plumbing, sanitation and garbage removal;

Employees who ensure essential transportation including public transportation, trucking and health care-related transportation;

Employees who ensure essential food, pharmaceutical and supplies access (e.g., grocery, food bank, feeding programs, drug store, hardware store); and

Staff and providers of child care and education services (including custodial and kitchen staff and other support staff) for children of other essential personnel.

