RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles has launched a new website page, dmvNOW.com/visit, where popular forms and documents can be found ahead of an in-person visit.

When planning a trip to the DMV, people can now visit the page ahead of time to find forms and documents that are required to complete most in-person services offered.

“The site serves as a one-stop reference page for busy customers who want to ensure they complete their transaction at the DMV in a single visit,” the release states.

The page includes documents necessary to complete REAL ID, driver’s licenses, learners permits, vehicle titling, registrations, vital transactions and more.

According to the release, “the webpage also provides links to an easy-to-use guide to selecting the right documents for driver’s license and ID transactions, helpful information about titling and registration, and applications that can be completed in advance and even submitted online.”