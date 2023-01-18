ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — This time might be the charm. After several pushbacks, NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility is anticipating the launch of Rocket Lab USA’s first Electron rocket from Virginia’s Eastern Shore next week.

The 59-foot-tall Electron rocket is planned to lift off from Virginia Space’s Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport on Wallops Island on Monday, Jan. 23. The launch window for the mission is between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. that day.

The NASA Visitor Center at Wallops will be open for this launch starting at 4 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23. There will also be viewing locations on Chincoteague Island, including at Robert Reed Park on Main Street or Beach Road between Chincoteague and Assateague Islands.

The launch may be visible, weather permitting, to residents throughout much of the east coast of the United States, including along beaches in Virginia, Maryland and Delaware.

For those that cannot watch in person, a live launch webcast will be available beginning about 40 minutes before the launch.

The mission, named “Virginia is for Launch Lovers,” will deploy radio frequency monitoring satellites and will continues the Wallops facility’s 35-year history of supporting the commercial launch industry.

The “Virginia is for Launch Lovers” mission has been pushed back several times before due to weather concerns, airspace availability and required safety documentation. The Jan. 23 launch may potentially be postponed as well, in which case it will be rescheduled for a back-up launch day.