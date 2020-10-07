Here’s how you can weigh in on what should replace the Robert E. Lee statue in D.C.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Virginians can weigh in on who the state should honor at the U.S. Capitol once the statue of Robert E. Lee is removed from the Statuary Hall collection.

The Commission for Historical Statues is meeting virtually on October 8 to discuss a process for choosing what statue will replace the Lee statue, and they want input from Virginians.

People who want to speak at the virtual meeting must register by noon on October 7. They can also submit written comments by Wednesday at noon to USCapitolCommission@dhr.virginia.gov.

Back in July, a panel voted to take the statue down and replace it with a ‘to-be-determined’ Virginian. Once it’s taken down, it will head to the Virginia Museum of History and Culture in Richmond.

The commission is also tasked with deciding who will sculpt the new statue and how much it will cost to take it down.

The panel will hold one public hearing before making their recommendation to the General Assembly.

Some suggestions include James Madison, Booker T. Washington and George C. Marshall.