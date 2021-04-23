Here’s the COVID-19 restrictions Virginia will roll back next month

Registered Nurse Morgan James loads a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – As Virginia’s vaccination numbers climb, Governor Ralph Northam announced he’s easing a number of COVID-19 restrictions starting May 15. He adds more rollbacks could come in June.

Beginning Saturday, May 15, the cap on social gatherings and venues capacity limits will expand. Northam specifies masks and social distancing will still be in place.

Social gatherings: Indoor social gatherings will be capped at 100 people. Outdoor social gatherings will be capped at 250 people.

Entertainment venues: Indoor entertainment and amusement venues can operate at 50 percent capacity or 1,000 people, whichever is less. Outdoor venues can operate at 50 percent capacity regardless of capacity limits.

Recreational sporting events: Indoor recreational sporting events will allow 250 fans or 50 percent capacity, whichever is less. Outdoor events will allow 1,000 people or 50 percent capacity, whichever is less.

Alcohol sales: Restaurants can return to selling alcohol after midnight. Dining room closures will no longer be required between midnight and 5 a.m.