Here’s what you can buy tax-free in Virginia this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you still need to cross off some items on your back-to-school shopping list, this weekend will be a good time do it as it’s Virginia’s sales tax holiday.

From 12:01 a.m. Friday to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, you can buy certain school supplies, clothing, and emergency preparedness items without paying sales tax. You can look up your current sales tax rate here.

What items are eligible?

School supplies, clothing, and footwear

Qualified school supplies – $20 or less per item

Qualified clothing and footwear – $100 or less per item

Hurricane and emergency preparedness products

Portable generators – $1,000 or less per item

Gas-powered chainsaws – $350 or less per item

Chainsaw accessories – $60 or less per item

Other specified hurricane preparedness items – $60 or less per item

Energy Star™ and WaterSense™​ products

Qualifying Energy Star™ or WaterSense™ products purchased for noncommercial home or personal use – $2,500 or less per item

Detailed lists of qualifying items can be found in the 2019 Combined Sales Tax Holiday Guidelines.

8News Back to School Expo

While you’re out shopping this weekend, stop by the 8News third annual ‘Back to School’ expo Saturday.

It will be held at Chesterfield Towne Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Visitors can take advantage of special sales, stage performances, free vision checks, discover after school activities, games, prizes, an interactive news booth, a Richmond Raceway Simulator and much more.