Here’s what you can buy tax-free in Virginia this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you still need to cross off some items on your back-to-school shopping list, this weekend will be a good time do it as it’s Virginia’s sales tax holiday.
From 12:01 a.m. Friday to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, you can buy certain school supplies, clothing, and emergency preparedness items without paying sales tax. You can look up your current sales tax rate here.
What items are eligible?
School supplies, clothing, and footwear
- Qualified school supplies – $20 or less per item
- Qualified clothing and footwear – $100 or less per item
Hurricane and emergency preparedness products
- Portable generators – $1,000 or less per item
- Gas-powered chainsaws – $350 or less per item
- Chainsaw accessories – $60 or less per item
- Other specified hurricane preparedness items – $60 or less per item
Energy Star™ and WaterSense™ products
- Qualifying Energy Star™ or WaterSense™ products purchased for noncommercial home or personal use – $2,500 or less per item
Detailed lists of qualifying items can be found in the 2019 Combined Sales Tax Holiday Guidelines.
8News Back to School Expo
While you’re out shopping this weekend, stop by the 8News third annual ‘Back to School’ expo Saturday.
It will be held at Chesterfield Towne Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Visitors can take advantage of special sales, stage performances, free vision checks, discover after school activities, games, prizes, an interactive news booth, a Richmond Raceway Simulator and much more.