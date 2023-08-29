RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Transportation has released the times when traffic is expected to be most congested on major interstates throughout the Commonwealth on Labor Day weekend.

The data could help drivers to better prepare for travel and help to set expectations with congestion. The datasets include expectations for Interstates 95 and 64, as well as in general across Virginia.

Based on VDOT’s historical traffic data:

Heavier congestion is expected throughout Virginia on Friday and Saturday

In the Northern Virginia and Fredericksburg area, it is likely travelers will experience heavy congestion on the interstates from morning through evening on Friday and Saturday

Interstate 95 northbound is expected to be heavily congested between Richmond and Fredericksburg throughout the day on Monday

Heavy congestion is also expected on Interstate 64 in the Hampton Roads area throughout the holiday period

In anticipation of heavy travel, VDOT announced work zones would be suspended and interstate lane closures would be lifted across the state.