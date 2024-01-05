RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Hundreds of personalized license plates are denied by the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) every year.

For those interested in getting personalized plates, the DMV recommends carefully reading the department’s guidelines and policies ahead of time.

The following are just some of the reasons that a personalized license plate may not be approved by the DMV:

Profanity and vulgar language

Sexually explicit language or descriptions of body parts (ex. SXY123)

Language encourages violence (ex. KDNAPPR)

Language that describes illegal substances and activities (ex. THC420)

A DMV spokesperson told 8News the most recent data — collected in 2021 — showed that there were approximately 1,738 personalized license plates that were rejected that year.

For more information visit the DMV’s website to read more about its policies and guidelines around personalized license plates.