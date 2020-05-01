Here’s why your Dominion Energy bill will drop by $6

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Starting this month, Virginians can expect to see their Dominion Energy bill drop by $6.

“The reduction is due to a drop in the fuel charge, the cost of fuel for power stations,” Dominion Energy said in a release Friday.

The energy company is also offering ‘Energy Assistance Programs’ to anyone who is facing hardship during the pandemic.

If you are behind on your bill, you are encouraged to reach out and speak with company representatives to come up with a payment plan or explore your options.

