Herman Boone, former T.C. Williams coach who inspired film ‘Remember the Titans,’ dies

Virginia football coach played by Denzel Washington in ‘Remember the Titans’ dies at 84. (Photos: WJLA/T.C. Williams H.S. Football Boosters/Walt Disney Pictures)

Herman Boone, the former head football coach at T.C. Williams High School who was portrayed by Denzel Washington in the 2000 film “Remember the Titans,” has died.

Boone helped lead T.C. Williams, located in Alexandria, Virginia, to a state championship in 1971. That season, which came after the school and football team were integrated, inspired the film “Remember the Titans.”

The news was shared on T.C.W. Football Boosters’ official Twitter page on Wednesday:

It is with great sadness that we share the sad news of the passing of former Head Football Coach Herman Boone who lead the Titans to the State Championship in 1971🏈. #RIP@TCWilliamsAD @TCWSports @AlexandriaPatch @AlexandriaNow @AlexGazette pic.twitter.com/4I0DFAAWSF — T.C. Williams H.S. Football Boosters (@TCTitanFootball) December 18, 2019

This story is developing.

