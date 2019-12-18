Herman Boone, the former head football coach at T.C. Williams High School who was portrayed by Denzel Washington in the 2000 film “Remember the Titans,” has died.
Boone helped lead T.C. Williams, located in Alexandria, Virginia, to a state championship in 1971. That season, which came after the school and football team were integrated, inspired the film “Remember the Titans.”
The news was shared on T.C.W. Football Boosters’ official Twitter page on Wednesday:
This story is developing.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- ‘It leaves this void’: Mother continues mourning daughter killed by drunk driver in Richmond
- ICE threatens to fine Honduran woman living in Richmond church sanctuary — again
- Herman Boone, former T.C. Williams coach who inspired film ‘Remember the Titans,’ dies
- Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine sentenced to 2 years in prison in racketeering case
- Virginia man pleads guilty to raping child, producing child porn in RV described as ‘den of hell’