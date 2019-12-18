Herman Boone, former T.C. Williams coach who inspired film ‘Remember the Titans,’ dies

1  of  2
Virginia football coach played by Denzel Washington in ‘Remember the Titans’ dies at 84. (Photos: WJLA/T.C. Williams H.S. Football Boosters/Walt Disney Pictures)

Herman Boone, the former head football coach at T.C. Williams High School who was portrayed by Denzel Washington in the 2000 film “Remember the Titans,” has died.

Boone helped lead T.C. Williams, located in Alexandria, Virginia, to a state championship in 1971. That season, which came after the school and football team were integrated, inspired the film “Remember the Titans.”

The news was shared on T.C.W. Football Boosters’ official Twitter page on Wednesday:

This story is developing.

