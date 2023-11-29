RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A new report is shedding light on the state of the medical marijuana industry in Virginia.

The report found that because of high prices, fewer Virginians obtain medical cannabis through the state’s regulated market, compared to other states.

The data revealed the cost of a gram of medical marijuana costs $14 in Virginia. A gram of medical cannabis costs $8.73 in Washington DC, while a gram of adult-use cannabis in Maryland costs $9.27.

“Virginia’s medical cannabis program is not operating optimally,” explained Jeremy Preiss, the acting head and chief officer of the Virginia Cannabis Control Authority.

The high cost means 90% of patients in Virginia obtain cannabis from sources other than Virginia’s medical market.

Virginia law allows anyone over 21 to cultivate up to four plants of marijuana with restrictions in addition giving anyone over 21 the ability to share marijuana, with restrictions as well.

“Home-grow and sharing amongst adults 21 and over will always be a very large feature of the cannabis landscape,” Preiss said.

Currently, Virginia law limits the number of pharmaceutical processors who cultivate and sell medical marijuana to one for each of the state’s five regions.

According to the report, lawmakers should consider changes to the state’s licensing process to increase competition.

“It’s up to policymakers, to legislators [and] administration officials to decide whether changes need to be made in the medical cannabis program so that it operates more optimally,” said Preiss. “ [It] makes the business for medical cannabis providers more viable, [and] healthier. So, it provides greater access to patients, including lower prices.”

Any changes to the state medical marijuana program would have to be approved by the General Assembly and Governor Glenn Youngkin.