PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An Amelia County shelter is inviting you to enjoy a day out with your dog in a historic park next weekend.

Morgan’s Mutts Rescue and Adoption Center is inviting dog owners to a “Bark in the Park” hike on Saturday, Sept. 24.

Dogs — and their owners, of course — will get to hike historic Little Sailor’s Creek in a four-hour outing. The hike will also feature a live search and rescue demonstration.

The event will begin at 10 a.m. and end at 2 p.m. at Sailor’s Creek Battlefield Historical State Park, located at 6541 Sayler’s Creek Road in Rice, Va.

More information is available through the event Facebook page.