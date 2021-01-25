Hikers told to forgo entire Appalachian Trail due to virus

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Hikers are being told to postpone plans to hike the entire length of the Appalachian Trail this year due to COVID-19.

The Asheville Citizen Times reports the Appalachian Trail Conservancy made the suggestion because it feels the pandemic makes long-distance hikes unsafe.

Morgan Sommerville, regional director for the conservancy, says that as long as the pandemic continues, while vaccines aren’t widely available and there’s been no all-clear signs from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the conservancy is recommending against long-distance hikes on the trail.

The Appalachian Trail runs through 14 states from Georgia to Maine and covers 2,193 miles.

