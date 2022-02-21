Historic Black children’s school in Williamsburg receives $5 million grant

This early 1900s photo provided by the The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation shows the front of the Dudley Digges House in its original location on Prince George Street, in Williamsburg, Va. (Courtesy of John D. Rockefeller Jr. Library/The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation via AP)

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — A foundation has given a $5 million boost to efforts to preserve a colonial-era schoolhouse where enslaved and free Black children were taught in Virginia.

The money comes from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, a philanthropic organization that’s in the midst of funding similar projects across the country to promote greater representation of historically forgotten communities.

The Bray School educated hundreds of Black children from 1760 to 1774 in Williamsburg. The structure is on the campus of William & Mary and will be moved a few blocks away to Colonial Williamsburg.

The university and living history museum are working together on the building’s restoration and the upcoming move.