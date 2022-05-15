HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Guests staying overnight at Staunton River State Park can now enjoy better lighting as well as new counters and decks with a recent renovation having come to the cabins at the historic park.

The rental cabins, which have been around for more than 80 years, were in need of major renovations, including updates to the plumbing, electrical and HVAC systems, according to the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation. One of the most important changes was increasing accessibility to one of the cabins, making it compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“One of the biggest highlights is the addition of Cabin 1 becoming ADA-complaint,” said Park Manager James Wright. “Being able to convert the most popular cabin, with the best location, was a huge benefit of this project. Now those with mobility issues can enjoy a park cabin.”

Each of the seven cabins at the park has a fireplace, outdoor fire pit, picnic table, charcoal grill and deck with patio furniture.

“These renovations are an investment in the future of the cabins,” said Wright. “The work that was done will preserve them for many more years to come.”