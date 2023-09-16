FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Fluvanna County Courthouse — built in 1830 — is set to undergo restoration after an amendment to the state budget was approved, which allocates $310,000 to repair the historic building.

The amendment to restore the courthouse — located along Court Square, in the Palmyra area of the county — comes after a partnership was made between the Fluvanna Historical Society and Fluvanna County.

Fluvanna Historical Society president Marvin Moss said, “The Historical Society played a key role two years ago in ensuring that the courthouse, a Fluvanna landmark and symbol of the county’s identity, will be restored using time-tested preservation methods.”

According to the historical society, the courthouse was designed by General John Hartwell Cocke of Fluvanna, a self-taught architect and protégée of Thomas Jefferson, who, with Jefferson, was a founder of the University of Virginia.

Today, the courthouse is used for meetings, lectures and historical tours, according to Fluvanna Historical Society’s website. The building is part of the Historic Landmark District of Palmyra Court Square.