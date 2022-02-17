Hit-and-run driver arrested in Stafford

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The driver in a hit-and-run incident that took place this week has been arrested by Stafford County Sheriff’s Deputies.

According to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, at around 11 p.m. on Feb. 15, a car parked on Cliff Circle was struck by a car in a hit-and-run causing significant damage. Just after this, the Emergency Communications Center got a call describing a reckless driver who was emitting sparks from a substantially damaged wheel.

The driver was located and identified as 32-year-old Byron Chua Alvarado, who lives on the same street that the hit-and-run took place. Chua Alvarado admitted he was on his phone when the accident happened, he was arrested and charged a hit-and-run and driving with a suspended license.