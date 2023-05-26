RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Whether you’re taking a short trip or a long weekend, the Virginia State Police and Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) want to make sure you arrive at your destination safely and in a timely fashion amid inclement weather conditions.

According to VDOT, Memorial Day Weekend has historically been the busiest time to travel. To help passengers arrive at their destination, VDOT is suspending most highway work zones and lifting most lane closures on Virginia interstates and major roads.

These modifications will go into effect from noon Friday, May 26, to noon Tuesday, May 30.

VDOT also has an online interactive travel trends map to indicate peak congestion periods anticipated this holiday weekend on Virginia roads.

State police will also be patrolling the roads this holiday weekend to ensure traffic moves safely, as there is a potential for delays and congested highways due to inclement weather.

To help keep the roads safe, state troopers will be teaming up with other law enforcement nationwide for Operation Crash Awareness Reduction Effort (CARE) and the “Click It or Ticket” campaign.

During the 2022 Memorial Day Weekend CARE operation, 16 people lost their lives in Virginia traffic crashes, Virginia Troopers cited 4,888 speeders and arrested 90 impaired drivers.

“Virginians need to make traffic safety a priority every day and, especially as we head into the Memorial Day weekend and summer travel season,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent.