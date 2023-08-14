BLACKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Fightin’ Hokies Hefeweizen — a Bavarian wheat beer created in partnership with Hardywood Park Craft Brewery and Virginia Tech — is now available in some Virginia grocery stores and restaurants.

This brew was developed by the College of Agriculture and Life Science’s Department of Food Science and Technology as a part of Virginia Tech’s partnership with Hardywood Park Craft Brewery.

Fightin’ Hokies Hefeweizen (Photo: Virginia Tech)

A portion of proceeds from sales of the beer will support learning opportunities, scholarships and more for students studying food science, according to Virginia Tech.

The beer’s recipe is based on traditional German-style Weisse beers, and was created based on a research trip conducted in Bavaria in the summer of 2022 by Virginia Tech’s faculty members Brian Wiersema, Sean O’keef, Buce Herbert and Hardywood’s Master Brewer Brian Nelson, said Virginia Tech.

The group traveled through Bavaria together and visited authentic and historic German brewery suppliers such as Weyermann Specialty Malt headquarters and Hopsteiner Hop Farms to learn about and evaluate ingredients used in the recipe.

“This refreshing and distinct style of wheat beer is famous for its notable banana aroma, bright amber appearance, creamy mouthfeel, and smooth, slightly sweet finish that evokes notes of clove. Fightin’ Hokies Hefeweizen is 5.5 percent ABV and low in bitterness at 15 IBU,” a spokesperson for Virginia Tech said.

Fightin’ Hokies Hefeweizen is the third beer created through Virginia Tech and Hardywood’s partnership. The new Hefeweizen follows All Hail to Thee — an amber ale that was released in 2022 — and Fightin’ Hokies Lager, a Munich-style Helles lager, which launched in 2021.