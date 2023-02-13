Deputies in Gloucester County found a dead body after they say they found evidence of a homicide while investigating a home invasion.

GLOCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Several people are in custody in Gloucester County after police say it was determined that a home that was broken into was the scene of a homicide just two days earlier.

According to the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home on the 8600 block of Back Creek Road in the early morning of Sunday, Feb. 12, after it was reported that a group of armed suspects had broken in.

While the responding deputies were still in the area, the suspects returned to the home. The deputies stopped their vehicles and identified them as 35-year-old Kathryne Elizabeth Wright of the Hayes area of Gloucester, 19-year-old David Isiah Ford of the Reedville area of Northumberland County and a 17-year-old male from Northumberland County. The deputies found several firearms inside the suspects’ vehicle and arrested all three of them.

While investigating the home invasion, deputies found evidence that suggested 36-year-old Kayron Tyrone Long was killed inside the home on the morning of Friday, Feb. 10 — and that the residents of the home, 24-year-old Winfrey Carlton Henry, Jr., and 35-year-old Edward Lee Hodges, were involved in his death.

On the evening of Sunday, Feb. 12, investigators found a buried body — now believed to be Long — in the 2900 block of Carmines Island Road. A positive identification from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is pending.

In connection to Long’s death, Henry has been charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm while committing a felony and concealment of a dead body and Hodges has been charged with concealment of a dead body and accessory to a felony after the fact.

Wright, Ford and the 17-year-old were charged with several felonies in connection to the home invasion.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.