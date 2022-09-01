JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Homeschooled students can enjoy unlimited access to both the Jamestown Settlement and the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown as part of homeschool program days, which are returning from Sept. 3 to Sept. 18.

Homeschool educators can buy program day tickets for $10 for students and $19 for adults, and receive unlimited admission to both Jamestown and Yorktown on homeschool program days.

On these days, homeschool families can bring their students to explore Virginia history with educational films and many re-creations, including a 17th century ship, town and fort and an 18th century Continental Army encampment and Revolution-era farm.

Both museums also include education stations, which allow families to interact with educators more critically by learning how historians use clues to put together historical narratives. These stations are available at Jamestown on Sept. 7, Sept. 9, Sept. 12, Sept. 14, and Sept. 16 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. They are available at Yorktown on Sept. 6, Sept. 8, Sept. 13 and Sept. 15 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

On non-program days, homeschool students and their families can still buy tickets at homeschool rates, which are $6.75 for students and $13.50 for adults per location, and $11.25 for students and $22.50 for adults for a combined ticket. Tickets include admission to both Jamestown and Yorktown, with one visit per location per ticket.

Homeschool group rates are also available year round for 15 or more students.