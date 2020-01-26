1  of  5
Breaking News
Report: Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash that left no survivors Virginia Department of Health investigating 3 potential cases of coronavirus Hopewell City Public Schools closed due to boil water notice Crash knocks out power to 1,600 Chesterfield homes, driver charged Boil water notice issued for City of Hopewell

‘Honor a Hero Project’ creates shirt in memory of Officer Katie Thyne

Virginia News

by: WAVY Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Honor a Hero Project Inc., a nonprofit founded by a Maryland law enforcement family released custom memorial shirts for fallen Newport News Police Officer Katie Thyne.

The organization says all of the proceeds donated to the Newport News Police Foundation will be given to Officer Thyne’s family.

Creators of the organization say the Honor a Hero Project was created as a way “to give coworkers and communities a means to unite together to stand up and show support during times of unimaginable uncertainty, pain, and loss of first responders.”

Morgen Bona, co-founder, and Executive Director says, “While providing a way to financially support families by donating all the proceeds to them is necessary, people everywhere honoring and remembering heroes is priceless.”

The shirt is available for purchase now through February 10.

You can order one on their website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events