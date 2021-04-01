Hop on over to your ABC store soon, it will be closed Easter Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you’re hoping to enjoy a cocktail this Sunday you better hop on over to your local Virginia ABC store soon. ABC announced on Thursday that all of its stores will be closed on Easter.

They said stores will be open from noon until closing on Saturday, April 3, but will be closed on Sunday, April 4. ABC stores will reopen on Monday at noon.

However, there’s still time to order ahead. You can shop online with curbside pick-up, and home delivery is available in select areas as well. Learn more about these services, as well as browse what libations your local ABC store has in stock online here.