Horse in Southern Virginia tests positive for Equine Infectious Anemia

CARROL COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — There has been a positive case of Equine Infectious Anemia (EIA) confirmed in a quarter horse at a private farm in Carroll County, according to the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Office of Veterinary Services.

The department said this is the first case of the disease in the commonwealth in “several years.”

The horse that tested positive was euthanized and no other houses live on the farm, according to the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. They are still investigating the origin of the horse’s infection.

EIA is a virus that is spread to horses through insects biting them. When an animal is infected, the department said it may begin to show symptoms such as fever, anemia, depression, and weakness. In addition, when a horse is infected it will be a lifelong carrier of EIA, making it a risk to other equines.

The case found in Southern Virginia was detected using a Coggins test, which detects antibodies in the blood. The Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said all horses are required to have this test done in the commonwealth before they are sold, cross state lines or come into contact with horses that belong to different owners.

