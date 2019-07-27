Horses arrive ahead of much-anticipated reopening of Colonial Downs

NEW KENT, Va. (WRIC) — In just under two weeks, Colonial Downs in New Kent will bring back live horse racing to Virginia. The horses arrived at the stables on Friday.

Colonial Downs is getting ready to saddle up with new horses. One thing is for sure, no one is horsing around.

“It’s the heart of horse country on the east coast,” said trainer David Burker. “Unfortunately, we lost it for a few years. Hopefully it’ll be back to stay this time.”

Thoroughbred horse racing will make its return to Virginia on Aug. 8. More than 300 horses will race at the track all the way through Sept. 7. Trainers like Burker says it’s good to bring that kind of competition back to Virginia, which goes back in the Commonwealth’s roots.

“On the east coast, Virginia was kind of the center. There’s been Rodney Jenkins, there’s been the Twymans,” Burker said. “I mean, Secretariat came out of Virginia, but there is a lot of equine or bloodstock history in Virginia.”

The Colonial Downs group invested $300 million across the state to bring back live racing and it created nearly 1,000 jobs. The payout for races at Colonial Downs is one of the best for jockeys so the track hopes for top horses and stiff competition will come to the Commonwealth.

The investment is expected to bring in millions of dollars in state and local tax revenue.