Hot dog, burger buns sold in Virginia recalled

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WKBN) – Several varieties of buns sold at grocery retailers across the country are being voluntarily recalled.

Flowers Foods said in a news release the recall is due to the potential presence of small pieces of hard plastic that may have been introduced to the buns during production. Those pieces could pose a choking hazard.

The products being recalled were distributed under several brand names in more than a dozen states including North Carolina and Virginia.

The buns should not be eaten. If you purchased the product, throw it away or return it for a full refund.

No related injuries or illnesses were reported.

Consumers with questions may call Flowers’ Consumer Relations Center at 1-866-245-8921. The center is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. EST. Consumers also may contact the center via e-mail by visiting this link.