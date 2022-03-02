RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Agriculture, Chesapeake and Natural Resources Committee in the Virginia House voted unanimously on multiple bills to cats and dogs from breeding research facilities this morning.

The first bill to be reviewed was SB 87, a replacement bill for HB 1350 that amended the start date, it will now take effect July 1, 2023.

The committee also voted on SB88, requiring a record be kept of dogs and cats transactions, providing greater transparency at breeding research facilities.

The following bill voted for by the committee was SB 90, requiring breeders to offer dogs and cats up for adoption when they are no longer needed. The bill protects against immediate euthanizing for no-longer-needed dogs and cats.

The final bill, SB 604, closes a Virginia code loophole by recognizing dogs and cats bred for research as companion animals, thus protecting them under the state’s cruelty statute.

The bills were attributed to Sen. Bill Stanley who took action following 8News’ coverage of Envigo dog breeding facility’s disturbing mistreatment of an estimated 400 beagles.