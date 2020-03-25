House fire leaves one person dead in northern Virginia

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (AP) — A house fire in northern Virginia has left one person dead.

The Washington Post reports that the blaze broke out early Tuesday morning in Woodbridge.

Authorities say that firefighters found the person inside the home. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The medical examiner’s office will conduct an autopsy. Police in Prince William County have not yet identified the victim.

The fire remains under investigation.

