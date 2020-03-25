1  of  2
Breaking News
Fort Lee service member tests positive for COVID-19 Two Henrico County residents die from coronavirus

House fire leaves one person dead in northern Virginia

Virginia News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (AP) — A house fire in northern Virginia has left one person dead.

The Washington Post reports that the blaze broke out early Tuesday morning in Woodbridge.

Authorities say that firefighters found the person inside the home. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The medical examiner’s office will conduct an autopsy. Police in Prince William County have not yet identified the victim.

The fire remains under investigation.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events