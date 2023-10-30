RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Department of Social Services has announced that it is accepting applications for fuel assistance to help low-income households meet their home energy needs.

Applications will be accepted online and at all local departments of social services through Monday, Nov. 13. Applications can also be submitted by telephone by calling the Enterprise Customer Service Center at 855-635-4370 from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Department said the program assists with home energy needs such as electricity, natural and liquid propane gas, oil, kerosene, coal and wood.

Financial assistance may also be available for delivery and installation charges, as well as connection or re-connection fees.

A spokesperson for the Department said that to qualify for fuel assistance, a one-person household’s maximum gross monthly income must not exceed $1,822. For a household of four, the maximum gross monthly income is $3,750.

The Department of Social Services provided the following guidelines for financial assistance:

Household size Monthly income limit 1 $1,822 2 $2,465 3 $3,107 4 $3,750 5 $4,392 6 $5,035 7 $5,677 8 $6,282

Each additional person within the household would add $642 to the monthly income limit.

To apply online or check eligibility for benefits assistance, residents can visit the CommonHelp website.