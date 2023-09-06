Washington, D.C. (WRIC) — More than 100,000 Virginians have enrolled in the Saving on A Valuable Education (SAVE) Repayment Plan. But, how can you sign up?

According to a spokesperson for the Biden-Harris Administration, the plan is an income-driven repayment (IDR) plan. The plan will often provide a monthly payment because they are based on both income and family size. About 104,800 Virginians are currently enrolled in the plan.

When enrolled in the plan, a single borrower who makes less than around $15 an hour will not have to make any payments, and borrowers earning above $15 an hour will save more than $1,000 per year on their payments, in comparison to other IDR plans, the Administration said.

As long as borrowers keep up with their payments, a spokesperson said the plan ensures that borrowers never see their balance grow due to unpaid interest.

The new application allows borrowers to have their income accessed securely from the IRS, which prevents borrowers from having to re-certify their income or re-apply for a plan each year, according to the Administration.

Borrowers applying for the SAVE plan or other IDR plans will see their new payment amount before submitting their application, which will be displayed on their servicer’s website when their first bill is sent, the Administration said. Most borrowers who apply for the SAVE plan can expect their next payment to reflect their SAVE amount.

If you are enrolled in the REPAYE plan or recently applied, you will be automatically enrolled in the SAVE Plan, without the need to reapply or request to change your plan. You can learn how to check which plan you’re on at Federal Student Aid’s website.

Anyone looking to apply for the SAVE plan can do so on Federal Student Aid’s website. You can select the option for your loan servicer to place you on the lowest monthly payment plan, which will usually be SAVE, according to a spokesperson for the Administration.