How COVID-19 is impacting summer classes at local colleges

RICHMOND, Va, (WRIC) — As Richmond gets ready to reopen Friday, colleges in the city are starting to make decisions about summer and fall classes.

Both VCU and the University of Richmond said they are committed to opening for fall classes, but only if there is a safe way to fo so.

VCU announced Wednesday night that summer classes will be offered online. Their fall study abroad program has been canceled after the U.S. Department of State issued a ‘level 4 do not travel’ advisory.

For the University of Richmond, all summer classes have been moved online and any summer camps or conferences planned at the campus have been canceled.

U of R expects to know more about the fall semester in weeks to come.

Stay with 8News for updates.

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Coronavirus pandemic