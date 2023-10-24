RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you’re wondering how to find out if you should be checking your mailbox for those one-time $200 per person tax rebate checks that will start being sent out this week, keep reading.

Starting Wednesday, Oct. 25, taxpayers can visit the Department of Taxation’s website to find out if they are eligible. Tax rebates will begin rolling distribution this week, with some taxpayers receiving their rebate within the next three weeks.

The Commonwealth anticipates issuing most rebates by Nov. 7. Taxpayers with a 2022 tax liability – those who owed money last year – can get up to $200 if they file individually or up to $400 if they jointly file by Nov. 1.

“We’re excited to announce that tax rebates will begin to be distributed in the coming days. As Virginians continue to face inflation and high prices as a direct result of policies out of Washington, D.C., these rebates are an important step going into the holiday season to help Virginians keep more of their hard-earned money for gas, groceries and essentials,” said Gov. Glenn Youngkin. “My administration has delivered over $5 billion in tax relief to Virginians, and we’re pleased that these rebates will provide needed relief to Virginians.”

If you’re eligible and you received a state tax refund by direct deposit this year, you will likely receive this one-time rebate by direct deposit to the same bank account. All other eligible taxpayers will receive their paper check in the mail.