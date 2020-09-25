How each of Virginia’s top elected officials have responded to positive COVID-19 tests

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Governor Northam is not the first governor to have the coronavirus. Missouri Governor Mike Parson recently tested positive as well.

COVID-19 clearly does not discriminate against people in power. It’s reaching Virginia’s governor, U.S. Senator, state senators and state delegates.

Most recently on Friday, Eileen Filler-Corn, speaker of Virginia’s House of Delegates, criticized Del. Thomas Wright (R-Lunenburg) for not disclosing that he tested positive for the coronavirus just a couple of days after being inside the in-person special session in August.

“First of all, on behalf of all the Members of the House of Delegates, I am hopeful Delegate Wright is doing well,” she wrote in a statement. “But let me be clear. I am incredibly disappointed with the lack of disclosure and communication from Delegate Wright and the House Republican Caucus regarding Delegate Wright’s reported positive COVID-19 test on August 25th.”

Filler-Corn also said lawmakers and Siegel center employees, had a “right to know” about his condition. “According to reporting, Delegate Wright’s Office notified members of his church of the Delegate’s positive test, yet no notification to this moment has been given to my office or Clerk Denslow. While he thought members of his community should be informed of his positive test, his colleagues in the House were not given the same courtesy by the Delegate nor the House Republican Caucus,” she said.

State Sen. Bryce Reeves (R- Spotsylvania) also tested positive about a week into the session, but he publicly announced his positive test on social media and self-isolated.

In May, U.S. Senator Tim Kaine announced he and his wife have COVID-19 antibodies, which doctors say is a sign that they had the virus at some point already. Kaine said they were never tested because they were both working from home when they had symptoms and didn’t expose anyone else.

“I didn’t have shortness of breath, I didn’t have fever, I didn’t have loss of taste or smell,” Kaine told 8News in May. Eventually, he says, the symptoms went away.

Virginia Del. Dolores McQuinn (D- Richmond) was the first known state lawmaker with the virus. In March, she announced that she and her family were self-isolating.

