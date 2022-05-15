(STACKER) — The average price of gas in the U.S. recently rose to $4.37 per gallon, breaking a record set just one month ago.

Gas prices are higher than they’ve been in recent memory, and in Virginia, lawmakers on both sides were working to make things easier for Virginia drivers during the legislative session.

Democratic lawmakers proposed sending one-time payments of $50 to every car owner in Virginia and up to $100 per household. This plan never came to fruition.

Governor Glenn Youngkin proposed suspending sales tax for gas, which is currently $.26 per gallon, for three months. This proposal made progress in the General Assembly, advancing to the house Appropriations committee, but was eventually rejected after a committee vote.

Keep reading to see how Richmond and Virginia compare to other parts of the county in terms of gas prices:

Richmond by the numbers

– Gas current price: $4.25

— Virginia average: $4.25

— Virginia gas tax: $0.16 per gallon (#48 highest among all states)

– Week change: +$0.15 (+3.7%)

– Year change: +$1.38 (+48.1%)

– Historical expensive gas price: $4.25 (5/12/22)

– Diesel current price: $5.56

– Week change: +$0.13 (+2.3%)

– Year change: +$2.58 (+86.7%)

– Historical expensive diesel price: $5.56 (5/12/22)

Metros with the most expensive gas

#1. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA: $6.06

#2. San Francisco, CA: $6.06

#3. San Rafael, CA: $6.05

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. Lawton, OK: $3.85

#2. Catoosa-Dade-Walker, GA: $3.88

#3. Dalton, GA: $3.90

States with the highest gas tax per gallon

#1. Pennsylvania: $0.59

#2. California: $0.53

#3. Washington: $0.52

States with the lowest gas tax per gallon

#1. Alaska: $0.0895

#2. Hawaii: $0.16

#3. Virginia: $0.162

Stacker compiled these statistics on gas prices in Richmond using data from AAA.